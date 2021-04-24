Amid Covid-19 crisis new CJI NV Ramana swears in; promises to defeat pandemic

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday took over as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He is now the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI), having succeeded the post after Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Ramana in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and many other dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Justice Ramana, a first-generation lawyer passionate about Carnatic music, will have a tenure of around one year and four months and will retire on August 26, 2022. His appointment comes comes against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, was a topic of discussion ahead of his ascension.

Speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Ramana reportedly took an optimistic outlook, contending that one could defeat the pandemic with discipline. "We are going through trying times. Virus does not differentiate. Some strong measures may be needed in these difficult times. We have to wear a mask, wash hands and do not step out unless there is urgency," he was quoted as saying.