Amid COVID-19 case spike, govt likely to rethink CBSE Board exam dates

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in India, several state boards including Maharashtra have postponed Class 10 and 12 board exam.

Now, the education ministry sources have told The Indian Express that conducting CBSE board exams amidst the current COVID-19 spike "seems difficult".

The report further says that although the government is open to reconsidering the examination dates, it was too early to indicate the exact changes in the exam schedule.

In the last few weeks, students have launched an online campaign demanding the postponement of board exams. The demand had gotten support from leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other leaders.

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state, the Maharashtra government postponed state board exams for classes 10 and 12.

Now, the state board exams for class 12 will be held by May end and that of class 10 in June.

Education minister Varsha Gaikwad also added the state government will write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), and Cambridge boards and request them to reconsider their exam dates.

Class 10th and 12th CBSE board exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10 and results for both are slated to be declared by July 15.

Several leaders, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had criticised the CBSE's decision to go ahead with the board exams.

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," she had tweeted.

