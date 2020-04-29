India-US Katti? Rahul mocks PM for being 'unfollowed' by Trump

On Tuesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi for being ‘unfollowed by Donald Trump’.
Rahul Gandhi wrote: “I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note.”
The handle of POTUS, the White House and Donald Trump all unfollowed PM Modi recently.
Trump had recently tweeted: "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends..." and that Modi's help during the covid-19 crisis will not be forgotten.
The accounts that were unfollowed include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister’s Office, and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Incidentally, these accounts were followed after India sent a huge consignment of hydroxychloroqine to the United States. Hydroxychloroquine, also known as HCQ, is the drug approved by the Donald Trump administration to treat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
