Amid coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi shares yoga videos to showcase his fitness routine during lockdown

On Sunday, during his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will soon upload a couple of his videos on the social media platforms.

"As regards fitness, I think that will be quite a lengthy topic, so I will upload some videos on it on social media. You can surely see those videos on NamoApp," he said while addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also advised people to practice Yoga during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister talked about the relevance of lockdown and said, "Some may feel that by complying with lockdown, they are helping others! This is a misconception. This lockdown is a means to protect yourself and your family. For the next many days, you have to continue displaying this patience; abide by the Lakshman Rekha."

