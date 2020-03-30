Amid coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi shares yoga videos to showcase his fitness routine during lockdown

In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared yoga videos to showcase his fitness routine.
PM Modi while sharing the yoga videos said, "During yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly."
"I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others", he further said.
PM Modi also said that the yoga videos are available in different languages. "The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing," he said.
On Sunday, during his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will soon upload a couple of his videos on the social media platforms.
"As regards fitness, I think that will be quite a lengthy topic, so I will upload some videos on it on social media. You can surely see those videos on NamoApp," he said while addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also advised people to practice Yoga during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister talked about the relevance of lockdown and said, "Some may feel that by complying with lockdown, they are helping others! This is a misconception. This lockdown is a means to protect yourself and your family. For the next many days, you have to continue displaying this patience; abide by the Lakshman Rekha."
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)