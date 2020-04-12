Amid coronavirus outbreak, IAA partners with Rotary, IMC to help senior citizens; fight against domestic violence

Reacting swiftly to two critical issues that have emerged during the times of lockdown, the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has stepped up to spread public service messages on these critical issues.

Punit Goenka, President of IAA Chapter says, “We need to take good care of our senior citizens keeping them safe from Covid-19. At IAA, it has been our constant endeavour to make people aware about their responsibilities towards elders. During such challenging times, the initiatives of the association in this realm will be further more amplified."

He adds, "We have also been concerned by the spike in the level of domestic violence across the Country. We will be implementing a series of communication campaigns across the nation, sensitising citizens on these critical issues.”

Many national newspapers have stepped up to support this effort by the IAA. Similarly NGO's like Rotary, industry bodies like Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) and Population First (Laadli) will also play a role in disseminating information and counselling, wherever necessary.

Harjit Singh Talwar the District Governor of the Rotary District 3141 said "We are delighted to continue our association with the IAA on the issue of helping senior citizens and I will motivate our 104 Clubs to take an active part in this initiative."

Ashish Vaid, President of IMC said "The IAA and IMC have collaborated on good causes earlier. We will do our best to disseminate information to our large membership base and urge members to, in turn, spread the word in their areas of influence.

The campaigns have been executed by an independent creative team driven by Dhananjay Khotpal and Neelam Lakhani.

