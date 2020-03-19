Amid coronavirus outbreak, all elective surgeries to be cancelled until further notice

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to cancel all elective surgeries in hospitals with immediate effect until further notice.
A circular shared by Dr Balvinder Singh, the medical superintendent was circulated confirming the same on Thursday.
Currently, 169 patients have tested positive in India for the novel COVID-19 virus that has plagued the word. Three people have also succumbed to it.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the 166 cases reported from India comprised 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. There have been 3 deaths in the country due to Coronavirus so far.
