Amid coronavirus lockdown, victims of domestic violence fear their safety at home and outside

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, people have been trapped inside their homes, workspaces have been cloased, and even newspapers are not being distributed.

However, a new study first published by UK's Guardian newspaper, has revelaed that the rise of domestic violence cases have risen considerably. The article cites examples from Brazil, Greece, China and Germany. India, with its high rate of domestic violence also falls in this list, as an article by The News Minute pointed.

According to the article, the number of cases reported in Chennai during the lockdown have reduced because of the close proximity the victims have with their perpetrators.

The Guardian article, too, pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh police put out a helpline in case a woman is abused by her partner.

According to a report released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare in 2018, every third women, since the age of 15, has faced domestic violence of various forms in the country, reported the National Family Health Survey (NHFS-4) released by the Union health ministry. Thus, incubating a new round of debate about the cultural underpinnings to domestic violence.