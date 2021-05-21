Amid 'Congress toolkit' row, Twitter flags BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's post as being 'manipulated media'

As BJP leaders and supporters rail against what has been dubbed a 'Congress toolkit', Twitter recently flagged a post by party spokesperson Sambit Patra for being misleading. According to Twitter's policies, such tags are added when one shares or promotes deceptive or manipulated media that is likely to cause harm or can potentially mislead people.

For the uninitiated, Patra had been hitting out at the Congress over a now viral document that hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-part document contains a lengthy COVID-19 toolkit (a word that Greta Thunberg appears to have made famous in India) and several pages of research on the Central Vista project.

The Congress for its part had accused the BJP of propagating a "fake toolkit" to defame it and even filed a police complaint. It also wrote to Twitter calling for the permanent suspension of the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society".

The NSUI on Wednesday lodged an FIR against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over the 'toolkit issue' for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content.