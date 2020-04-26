Amid closed wine shops in Tamil Nadu, Twitter nuts bat for 'liquor free Tamil Nadu'; #NoMoreTASMAC trends

For those you you who are a bit baffled by the acronym, TASMAC stands for Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) Limited. Founded in 1983, it is owned by the State government.

As per its website, "TASMAC procures IMFS and Beer stocks locally from 11 IMFS manufacturers and 7 Beer manufacturers in the State. It also procures wine locally from one manufacturer. It also procures scotch, Whisky and few wine brands from other states. TASMAC also engages in retail sale of Foreign Liquor."

While the southern state has seen people suffer from withdrawal symptoms amid the paucity of liquor, this has also given impetus to netizens who are now eager to ban TASMAC 'for the greater good'.

To quote one Twitter user, "Permanently close TASMAC to save TN youths life. It is a shame that govt sees it as a revenue model."

Another user called for a liquor free Tamil Nadu, sharing a poster that read "save our past present and future generations from alcohol addiction".

"Government is there to educate or to feed Alcohol ? #NoMoreTASMAC" wrote a third.