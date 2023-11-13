 Amid 'Cash For Query Scandal', TMC Makes Mahua Moitra District President Of Krishnanagar
This move comes at a critical juncture when Moitra is under scrutiny for alleged financial improprieties in the Lok Sabha, for which the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recently recommended the cancellation of her membership.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | File

Amid the 'cash for query' for scandal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has assigned a new role to MP Mahua Moitra. The party appointed her as the party district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North), Moitra announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. This move comes at a critical juncture when Moitra is under scrutiny for alleged financial improprieties in the Lok Sabha, for which the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recently recommended the cancellation of her membership.

"Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar," Moitra wrote in the X post.

This significant move within the TMC has raised speculation, as political parties gear up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024. According to political observers, the party might be strategising and making changes in anticipation of the elections.

'Cash for query' scandal

Moitra has been embroiled in the 'cash for query' scandal after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nishikant Dubey alleged the TMC MP of taking monetary benefits businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for the Parliament login details. Rejecting the claims, Moitra recently slammed the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee via social media. The committee investigating the "cash for query" allegations submitted its report to the Lok Sabha Speaker, recommending the cancellation of Moitra's membership.

article-image

