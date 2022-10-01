Amid calls for justice for Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand govt announces bandh tomorrow | File

A bandh has been announced by the Uttarakhand government in the state tomorrow amid calls for justice for Ankita Bhandari, whose body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

The development comes a day after the police informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate this case for the next 72 hours, will interrogate the accused in the murder.

"The SIT will interrogate the accused in the Ankita murder case for the next 72 hours. For this, the accused have been taken from the district jail Pauri to some secret place. Considering the sensitivity of the incident, the accused have been taken to a secret place for interrogation by the SIT," District Jail Pauri Jailor BP Singh said.

The murder case pertains to a young girl (Ankita Bhandari) whose body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case.

"The three accused, including the main accused Pulkit, have been handed over to the investigator of the SIT," BP Singh said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's parents on Friday.The state chief also assured her parents of strict action against the culprits.

Earlier on Thursday, the accused were taken on police remand.