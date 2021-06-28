Amid calls for action, Twitter removes distorted map which showed J&K, Ladakh outside India

Amid calls for action against Twitter, the microblogging platform has removed the distorted map of India from its website, which showed Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh outside India, reported NDTV.

The glaring distortion appeared on the career section of Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'. It triggered a heavy backlash from netizens who demanded strict action against the microblogging platform.

Incidentally, this was not the first time that Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.

According to the NDTV report, the government may take tough action against Twitter as it "does not take the distortion of the country's map lightly and considers it a serious offence". Twitter could face financial penalties, seven years in jail for its officials and could even be blocked under Section 69A of IT rules, the report added.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao "strongly condemned" Twitter's "mischeavious representation" of Indian map. He tweeted: "Twitter is confirming by its actions the apprehensions expressed widely in last few months about its bias towards Indian interests & sensitivities. "Twitter's mischeavious representation of Indian Map is strongly condemned. @Twitter has to follow law of land..!"