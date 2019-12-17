Amid CAA protests, US urges Indian authorities to protect, respect the right of peaceful assembly

Washington DC [US]: Stressing that it is closely following the developments regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India, US States Department has appealed protestors to refrain from violence, and authorities to "protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly."

"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly. We also urge protestors to refrain from violence," a US States Department spokesperson told ANI on Monday (local time).