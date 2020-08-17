Amid BJP links with Facebook, Caravan magazine claims that social media giant didn’t promote story on Amit and Jay Shah

Caravan Magazine on Monday claimed that social media giant Facebook did not let them promote an article that was critical of Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay, amid the Wall Street Journal report that the Mark Zuckerbeg-led company had let the BJP get away with hate speech.

“For 11 days, Facebook did not approve the request to promote our story on Amit Shah and Jay Shah. In the case of an important news story that is part of a rapidly developing news cycle, a boost 11 days after its release is meaningless,” Caravan said on its Twitter account.