Amid Assam-Mizoram border rift, Centre to rely on satellite imaging to resolve border disputes between northeastern states

After the violent clashes that took place at Assam Mizoram border, the Centre has decided to demarcate boundaries of the Northeastern states through satellite imaging to settle inter-state border disputes.

Acording to India Today report, the task of demarcating boundaries has been given to the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DoS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), said senior government officials.

The Centre has no plans to order an inquiry by a neutral agency like the CBI into the recent fatal clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border but is trying to defuse the situation as early as possible in a peaceful manner. The two senior government functionaries said the Central government does not want to take any decision that may further escalate the ground situation.

They said the Central government wants a peaceful resolution of the current border dispute between Assam and Mizoram and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in regular touch with the two Chief Ministers -- Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Zoramthanga (Mizoram).

Following the July 26 violence, both Assam and Mizoram Police registered separate cases naming each others' political leaders and police and civil officials. While the Assam Police has named several police officers of Mizoram and served summonses to them and to the state's lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, the Mizoram Police registered a case against civil and police officers of Assam and also named CM Sarma in the FIR.