Amid allegations of corruption, Central team visits Bengal to take stock of PMAY scheme

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Amidst alleged corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a team of central representatives on Thursday visited West Bengal to take stock of the situation.

The team visited various parts of East Midnapore and was seen talking to people about the benefits they got.

Protests were seen at Bhagwanpur gheraoing the central representatives by the villagers and they demanded release of 100 days work funds.

After East Midnapore, the team is scheduled to visit Malda in Bengal.

CM Banerjee calls it 'political' visit

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the central team's visit to West Bengal is 'political'

“The central government is sending the A-Z team in Bengal politically. Instead of sending a team they should immediately release the backlog funds. They (Centre) have taken GST from Bengal but didn’t release funds. We have scrutinized and are again preparing the list of the deserving people,” said Mamata.

LoP Adhikari welcomes the move

Welcoming the central team, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “This was necessitated to pacify the lower level TMC leaders otherwise they would've revolted before the Panchayat Elections, if they couldn't collect 'Cut-Money' through bribes by allocating the PMAY-G houses to the undeserving. The poor & downtrodden have been deprived en masse.”

Slamming the protest of the common people gheraoing the central team, Adhikari said that the central team should be given protection of central forces so that no untoward incident happens.