Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay homage to Babasaheb

On Wednesday, people across India took to social media platforms (as well as offline means) to pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, on his 130th birth anniversary. Fondly referred to as Babasaheb, he was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers.
Marking the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter nothing that Ambedkar's efforts to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation. "I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti," he added.
"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India so the nation could move forward while strengthening its democratic heritage," he added while addressing the annual meet of the Association of Indian Universities via video conference.
"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. He strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter sharing pictures of himself paying a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
"India is now proving that it is indeed possible to regress in time. Today, we remember Babasaheb who asked the difficult questions that helped put our country on the path of progress," tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sharing a picture of Ambedkar.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tribute in Delhi. "Owing to Babasaheb's visions, India progressed at a fast pace after independence that benefitted all fractions of society," he was quoted as saying.
