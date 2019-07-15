Ambani to sell products to your neighbourhood kirana store

There's has been a lot of reports about Mukesh Ambani planning to foray into e-commerce. According to the latest reports, the company has started to build a B2B platform targeted at merchants in the neighborhood markets. According to Financial Express, using Jio Prime, these merchants will be able to source products cheaper than from regular suppliers and distributors. In addition, they will also get cash back and other discounts.

According to sources who spoke to Financial Express, Kirana merchants will need to become members of Jio Prime and download the app that has been developed. Using the app, merchants can place orders of groceries, fruits, and vegetables. The app will look after its inventory management. The platform will also assist merchants with a software tool for GST and inventory management. Merchants will also get access to the mobile customer base of Jio to whom the merchants can share details and offers. With the help of the app, merchants can also run promotional activities like coupons, deals and more. Initially, the project will kick start in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad and would later expand into other cities. Once the B2B platform works smoothly, the platform will come up with B2C model wherein allowing people to directly place an order on the app.