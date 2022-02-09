Ambala bride breaks stereotypes, rides horse, carries sword to her wedding

New Delhi: A bride in Ambala broke gender stereotypes as she rode on a horse, with a sword in her hand, and went to the groom's place to marry him, NDTV reported.

The bride, Priya, was joined by her father, mother and other relatives when they took her 'baraat' to the groom's house.

In most Indian traditions, it is the groom who goes to the bride's house, riding a horse.

Priya told the media that she was extremely happy and this was a childhood wish come true.

"I am extremely happy. This occassion usually comes in the life of boys. But in our house, my parents have raised me like a boy."

The bride's father, Narinder Aggarwal, said that he wanted to break the myth that girls are inferior to boys.

Priya said that it was her father who encouraged her to pursue law, even when many in the family were against it.

"When I wanted to pursue law, a lot of people in my family told me that girls shouldn't pursue law. But my dad told everybody that he will ensure that I study law and become an advocate," she told the media.

Last week, a couple in Tamil Nadu hosted their wedding reception in the metaverse. Metaverse is a virtual 3D platform where users can 'live' and interact with others through digital avatars. It combines several elements of technology like augmented reality, blockchain and virtual reality.

ALSO READ Watch Video: Tamil Nadu couple hosts wedding reception in Metaverse

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:21 PM IST