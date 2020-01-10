Amarinder Singh speaks to Kamal on Sikh eviction

Chandigarh: Concerned over reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribal block in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday decided to send a fact-finding delegation and ensure that the evacuees are not rendered homeless or otherwise harassed.

Amarinder Singh conveyed his decision to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath when he spoke on the telephone to discuss the issue. The delegation will be led by Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and MLAs Kuldpeep Vaid and Harminder Gill.