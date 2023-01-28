Amarinder Singh not sounded yet for Maharashtra Governor’s post: Sources

Captain Amarinder Singh | File Image

Mumbai: Capt Amarinder Singh has not been sounded yet to be the next Governor of Maharashtra, sources close to Mr Singh said, in the wake of speculation in sections of the media that the former Chief Minister of Punjab, who is now in the BJP, is tipped for the post.

Governor BS Koshyari had recently announced his desire to relinquish office and retire from public life but has so far not sent his resignation to the President.

Mr Koshyari had created a stir over remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and “Marathi manoos”. The Congress, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP, and other organisations had then demanded his immediate removal.

There are indications that Mr Singh and other senior leaders of the BJP will be consulted by the Centre in the coming days, following which the name of the next governor of Maharashtra will be announced.