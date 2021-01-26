Amar Singh Birth Anniversary: Tracing the late politician's friendship and fallout with the Bachchans

Amar Singh was born on 27th January 1956 in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Amar Singh graduated from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata. He went on to study law from University College of Law, Kolkata.

Amar Singh had a illustrious political career. He was a general secretary of Samajwadi Party and a member of Rajya Sabha. Amar Singh appeared in various films as well. He acted in 'Hamara Dil Aapke Pas Hai', 'Bombay Mittayi' and 'JD'.

The Friendship

Bollywood stars generally don't keep a publicly open friendship with politicians but megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were spotted together at various events and their friendship was once a talk of the town.

Amitabh Bachchan went through a very tough in his life back in the 90s. Failed business and unsuccessful films sunk the megastar further in debt when Amar Singh came to his rescue.

Amar Singh was a prominent name in Samajwadi Party and his efforts were pivotal in getting Jaya Bachchan into the party. Although, Amitabh Bachchan was initially not in favor of Jaya Bachchan trying her hand in politics but eventually he agreed.

The Fallout

When Amar Singh was removed from the Samajwadi Party, he wanted Jaya Bachchan to come with him. However, Jaya Bachchan was an MP at that time and she refused to come along. This enraged Amar Singh. He gave many controversial statements about the Bachchans on various platforms.

Last year, Amar Singh apologized to the Bachchan family to normalize things again. Amar Singh breathed his last on 1st August 2020 in Singapore due to a kidney ailment.