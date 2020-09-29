'Always took special care of Indian community': PM Modi mourns demise of Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

PM Modi, on Twitter, said, "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait."

He added, "Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait."