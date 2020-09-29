'Always took special care of Indian community': PM Modi mourns demise of Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.
PM Modi, on Twitter, said, "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait."
He added, "Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait."
Sheikh Sabah, who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation's top diplomat to push for closer ties with Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. He was 91.
In a Middle East replete with elderly rulers, Sheikh Sabah stood out for his efforts at pushing for diplomacy to resolve a bitter dispute between Qatar and other Arab nations that continues to this day.
