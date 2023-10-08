'Always Good To Spell Check First': Singapore On Country's Wrong Spelling Displayed On High Commission Board In Delhi

Wrong spelling of Singapore put up on the High Commission board in New Delhi |

New Delhi: In an embarrassing incident, the High Commission of Singapore, took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out the spelling mistake in the name of the board displaying the Singapore High Commission's name. In a post on X, Singapore in India shared the image of the name board in Delhi with the wrong spelling of Singapore.

"It is always good to spell check first," said the official handle and shared the image of Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India. The board in question shows Singapore's spelling as "Singapur."

It is always good to spell check first. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️HC Wong@tweetndmc @MCD_Delhi pic.twitter.com/wv9HDECxDx — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) October 8, 2023

The Singapore In India Twitter handle also tagged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council Official in the post on X.

The board also contains the name of Embassy of Vietnam. The said Commission is located at H5QH+4H9, E-6, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, 110021 (pincode).

Netizens also took to X and shared their experiences of similar bloopers by the authorities.

"This is nothing. Most of the Punjabi translations of signages in Delhi are outright wrong. Have complained multiple times, but nothing changes," shared a user.

This is nothing.



Most of the Punjabi translations of signages in Delhi are outright wrong.



Have complained multiple times, but nothing changes. — Harshdeep Rapal (@harshdeeprapal) October 8, 2023

"A big oops moment hope @MCD_Delhi fixes it ASAP," said another user.

A big oops moment 😆 hope @MCD_Delhi fixes it ASAP — Ankit Raj Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@AnkitRajBharat) October 8, 2023

"Singa‘pore’ ko Singa‘pur’ kar diya (Singapore was turned into Singapur)," said another user, pointing out the obvious.