'Alternative arrangements being made for evacuations': Indian Embassy in Kyviv amid Russian invasion; watch

New Delhi: India is looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens living in conflict-hit Ukraine after the east European nation closed its airspace following a Russian invasion.

An Air India flight going to Ukraine turned back for Delhi this morning. Flight trackers on the internet show no commercial aircraft in Ukrainian airspace as of now.



The embassy has asked everyone to keep a check on website, social media posts and contact on the numbers which have been mentioned in the notice issued by the Embassy.

The Indian embassy has also issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."



Indian students, studying in various parts of Ukraine, woke up to air raid sirens and smoke when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had decided to carry out a military operation in the Eastern part of Ukraine to defend separatists in the Donbas region.

Cities across Ukraine are reporting sounds of air raid sirens, clouds of black smoke, explosions and chaos and the Indian students are witness to it.

One student heard air sirens ringing out across Kyiv near the Golden-Domed Monastery in Ukraine which made her realise the seriousness of the situation. Multiple students also reported bunkers being prepared for the students in hostels to take shelter in case of a war or any form of violence.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:42 PM IST