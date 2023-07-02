Almost Entire NCP Including 40 MLAs Will Be Joining Maharashtra Govt: BJP On NCP Split

Sudhir Mungantiwar | File Photo

In a massive development in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the deputy CM of the western state, in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

The other MLA expected to be sworn-in include Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "More than 40 MLAs are extending support to the government. Almost the entire NCP will be joining. Ajit Pawar's post will be decided by CM Eknath Shinde. He will distribute the portfolios. The oath-taking ceremony will begin in 5 minutes"

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar had summoned a meeting of NCP leaders at his official residence in Devgiri, in the absence of Sharad Pawar. All developments came after this meeting which was attended by working president Supriya Sule, party leader Praful Patel. However, Sule had left the meeting mid way.

The NCP seems to have split with around 40 leaders supporting Ajit Pawar.