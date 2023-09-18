 Almonds At Rs 279 Per Kg! Lucknow Man Duped Of ₹33,500 While Buying Dry Fruit Online
Almonds At Rs 279 Per Kg! Lucknow Man Duped Of ₹33,500 While Buying Dry Fruit Online

Nitin Kumar Gupta of Triveni Nagar was surfing Facebook on Sunday when he saw an advertisement showing almonds at the rate of Rs 279 per kg. He clicked on the link to avail the offer.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Almonds | bookofchef.com

Lucknow, September 18: A clerk at the office of Additional Civil Judge Junior Division in Madeyganj, Lucknow, was duped of Rs 33,500 by unidentified cyber thugs while trying to buy almonds online. Nitin Kumar Gupta of Triveni Nagar was surfing Facebook on Sunday when he saw an advertisement showing almonds at the rate of Rs 279 per kg. He clicked on the link to avail the offer.

The victim got a message of deduction of Rs 67,000

“My phone got hanged immediately, so I closed Facebook,” said Gupta, adding that, “The next day, I got a message of deduction of Rs 67,000 from my account and contacted the police.”

He was able to get Rs 33,500 back

Gupta said that with the help of police, he was able to get Rs 33,500 back as cyber cops managed to write to the bank that holds the account through which the fraudulent transaction was made, but he has not yet received the remaining amount. Police said FIR was lodged and efforts were on to trace the accused with assistance of the cyber cell.

FPJ Cyber Secure: Football Coach Loses Nearly ₹10 Lakh In Online Fraud Job Offer Scam; 3 Booked
Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha, Says Time To Move Ahead Keeping...

Almonds At Rs 279 Per Kg! Lucknow Man Duped Of ₹33,500 While Buying Dry Fruit Online

UP Becomes First State To Give Birth Certificates To Newborns Immediately After Delivery; No Need...

UP Shocker: Ex-BJP Leader Masoom Raza Rahi Arrested For Murder Of Tenant In Maharajganj

Special Session Of Parliament: PM Modi To Speak In Lok Sabha Today At 11 AM, Says Report

