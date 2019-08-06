Ally JDU irked by Amit Shah’s Bill, stages walkout

Patna: JDU was the only partner of NDA which opposed Home Minister Amit Shah-piloted Bill on reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370. JDU state president Bashistha Narain Singh, along with five party MPs walked out of the Upper House opposing the bill.

KC Tyagi, principal general secretary of the party, recalled the NDA had agreed to keep the disputed and controversial issues away during the campaign.

He claimed the NDA-I, led by Atal Behari Vajpayee, too had agreed to keep the controversial issues like triple talaq, Article 370, Common Civil Code, Article 35A and Ram mandir out of the NDA agenda.

He said the then NDA convenor, George Fernandes, had opposed the BJP move to revoke Article 370 and on his recommendation, BJP did not press the issue.

Ajay Alok, who was removed from the post of spokesman of JDU, issued an appeal to the JDU president to reconsider his decision to oppose scrapping of Article 370 as it was aimed at strengthening national integration.

The JDU in its election manifesto in the past too had promised to retain Article 370 and Nitish kumar in his speeches in the campaign had strongly advocated for retention of Article 370.

JDU has 16 memebrs in lok Sabha and 6 in Rajya Sabha.RJD which had opposed triple talaq bill too opposed the goevrnment resolution on Artricle 370.

Tygai later clarified, the alliance of JDU with BJP in the NDA was confined only to Bihar. He said the JDU will remain in NDA even afetr its objections were rejected by the home minister on two ‘disputed’ issues of triple talaq and Artricle 370.

By CHHAYA MISHRA