'Allow students to write exams wearing hijab': Petitioner urges Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Worried over being left out on the education front, Aliya Assadi, one of the petitioners in the Karnataka hijab case, has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to show some magnanimity and allow students to write exams wearing hijab instead of ruining their future.

In a tweet, she said, "2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country."

Last month, many Muslim SSLC girl students opted to write their exams without wearing the hijab. A few boycotted the exams. Against this background, Bommai is unlikely to yield any ground over the appeal of Aliya.

The hijab row began in late December last year when six students in a government college in Udupi attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code. They were sent out. It later spread to a few other colleges in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

After a marathon hearing, the Karnataka High Court later dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a hijab in colleges.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:17 PM IST