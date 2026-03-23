'Allow Parliament Debate On West Asia Crisis': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges Govt After Narendra Modi’s Statement | VIDEO

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi |

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday called for a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the Opposition must also be given an opportunity to present its views after the Prime Minister’s address in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi Seeks Wider Debate

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that while Narendra Modi has already briefed the Lok Sabha on the situation, a broader discussion is necessary.

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She emphasised that Parliament should collectively deliberate on the issue, allowing all parties to voice their concerns and suggestions.

PM Modi Flags Multi-Dimensional Challenges

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting the wide-ranging impact of the conflict on India.

He said the crisis has posed “unprecedented challenges” spanning economic, national security, and humanitarian dimensions.

Trade, Energy Security In Focus

The Prime Minister underlined India’s deep trade ties with countries involved in or affected by the conflict. He noted that the region is a crucial global trade route and a key source of India’s energy imports.

“A large part of our crude oil and gas requirements comes from this region,” he said, flagging concerns over supply disruptions.

Govt Steps To Secure Fuel Supply

Addressing energy concerns, Modi said the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid global uncertainty.

He pointed out that India imports nearly 60% of its LPG needs and is simultaneously ramping up domestic production to ensure stability. Efforts are also ongoing to maintain uninterrupted petrol and diesel supply across the country.

Strategic Reserves Provide Cushion

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s preparedness, noting that the country maintains strategic petroleum reserves exceeding 5.3 million metric tonnes to tackle such crises.

Opposition Push Grows

Along with Priyanka Gandhi, several Opposition MPs have demanded a structured debate on the US–Israel–Iran conflict, particularly its implications for India’s energy security and economic stability.