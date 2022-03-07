Alliance with Samajwadi Party will depend on circumstances, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has not clarified the party’s stand on the alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP and left the decision on the circumstances ‘We are waiting for the results and will make the decision according to the situation,’ said Priyanka while talking to media after she arrived in Jaipur on Monday.

On the elections of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka said, "we have full faith in the public. People will take the right decision. Congress has good chances in all the states."

Priyanka reached Jaipur on a one-day personal visit. There is a buzz that after results Congress is planning to send its winning MLAs of UP, Punjab and Goa to Rajasthan to avoid possible horse-trading or defections. Priyanka's visit is somewhere related to this as well.

On a question regarding the same, Priyanka said, "You are asking about the future so how can I answer this today. Will see what will happen in future."

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:38 PM IST