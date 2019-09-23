Alleged cow smuggler beaten up by vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur: Almost two-and-a-half years after Pehlu Khan was lynched in Alwar district of Rajasthan, another alleged cow smuggler Munfed Khan was badly beaten by a mob in the Shahjahanpur area of the same district on Monday.

Khan has sustained several fractures due to the beating. He was saved by the police and admitted to the hospital, police said. Khan was travelling with 7 cows in a vehicle when he was caught by a mob at Khusa Ki Dhani area of Shahjahanpur area.

Ajay Singh, SHO, Shahjahanpur, said: "The police had put up barricades to nab the cow smugglers. However, a speeding vehicle crossed the ckeck-post and went ahead taking a kid under its wheel leaving him injured. There were three people in the vehicle and seven cattle. While police was chasing it, villagers also followed them and got hold of Munfed Khan while two others escaped."

A case has been registered against 50-60 villagers who thrashed Khan. However, two smugglers escaped police chase early on Monday in Shahjahanapur in Alwar.

Meanwhile in another case, police had paraded 13 accused half-naked in Behrod area of Alwar for around a kilometre from Shahjanpur to "instil fear among the criminals".