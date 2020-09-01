Allahabad High Court orders immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan, NSA charges revoked

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against Dr Kafeel Khan. The Allahabad High Court directed the Government to immediately release him.

According to Live & Law, Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh has revoked the NSA charges against Dr. Khan, who is presently in the Mathura jail.

Dr Kafeel Khan was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and arrested from Mumbai in January this year, for his alleged provocative speech at Aligarh Muslim University in December 2019, amid anti-CAA protests.

Under the NSA, people can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are threat to the national security or law and order.

Khan hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several kids died due to a lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.