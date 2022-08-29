e-Paper Get App

Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in arms license case

The court asked Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau seat, to surrender before the concerned court which shall decide his plea expeditiously. T

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari | Photo: ANI

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the illegal arms purchase case.

A bench of Justice D K Singh dismissed Ansari's anticipatory bail plea observing that the charges levelled against him are of serious nature and he has already been declared an "absconder".

The court asked Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau seat, to surrender before the concerned court which shall decide his plea expeditiously. The MP-MLA court in Lucknow had declared Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari an absconder last week.

After this on Saturday, Lucknow Police had pasted the notice at Abbas Ansari's house in Ghazipur. He has been absconding for a long time.

Eight police teams have been formed for his arrest and raids are being conducted at many places including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Mau.

