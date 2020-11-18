Allahabad HC issues notice to Yogi govt over arrest of 'PFI members' in Hathras case

Lucknow: Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response in the Habeas Corpus petition of three alleged members of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested and imprisoned by Mathura Police in September.

A girl in Hathras was allegedly gang-raped and brutally beaten leading to her death two months ago. The cops had arrested three men en route to meet Hathras rape victim’s family and alleged that they were PFI members trying to create a riot-like situation in Hathras.

The men have challenged their police and judicial custody and have denied links with PFI.

Notices have been issued to the Central Government, Superintendent of Jail (District Jail, Mathura), and Prabal Pratap Singh (Sub-Inspector, Maant, Mathura - the Informant) as well seeking their reply. The matter is listed for hearing on 14th December.