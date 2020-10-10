All you need to know about fresh advisory issued by MHA to states on women safety

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states on the safety of women and how to deal with crime against them and said any failure of police to adhere to laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice.

The detailed three-page advisory of the Union Home Ministry came days after the alleged gangrape and murder of a woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh sparked nationwide outrage.

Compulsory registration of an FIR

The home ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC.

Zero FIR

The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a "Zero FIR", in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of the police station, in the event of receipt of the information on the commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

Read the full advisory here: