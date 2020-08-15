All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: What PM Modi promised, what’s the truth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, on Saturday said that every village in India will be connected, within 1,000 days, to a fibre optic cable network.

Besides, a high speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fibre cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period, he said. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day, he pointed out that only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre cable before 2014. Amid threats emanating from cyber space, the prime minister also announced a new policy on cyber security which will be unveiled soon.

In the last five years, 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre cable, Modi said. "In the next 1,000 days, all villages in the country will be connected with optical fibre," he said, adding

But, the reality is different from PM Modi's expectation. The government aims to connect all gram panchayats and villages in the country via BharatNet. The Manmohan Singh-led UPA government initiated the National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN) programme in 2011, but the Modi government renamed the programme as BharatNet.