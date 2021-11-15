'All this is nonsense': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams Kangana Ranaut over her 1947 freedom was 'bheek' remark; watch video

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after she described India's freedom in 1947 as 'bheek'. Speaking to the media, Kumar said he is surprised that these things are published in the first place.

He said: "All this is nonsense. In fact, I’m surprised that these things are published in the first place. We don’t know who will say what. Should we even take notice of such things? Who doesn’t know when the country became independent?”

The Bihar CM said such comments should, in fact, be mocked. “We are living in the age of social media. If someone says something, people on social media will respond to it. Some people are used to making comments such as this. I don’t pay attention to them,” he added.

For the unversed, in a 24-second viral clip, Ranaut can he heard saying that India's freedom in 1947 was not freedom but "bheek". "And we got real freedom in 2014," she said at an event organised by a news channel.

Meanwhile, after Ranaut's remark, police complaints have been lodged against the actress. Also, the Opposition parties have demanded that the government revoke her Padma Shri, which she had received recently.

