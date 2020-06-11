'All our MLAs and those supporting us are committed', says Sachin Pilot as alleged attempts made to destabilise Raj Govt

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Congress is sparing no effort to keep its flock safe. All party MLAs and independents supporting Congress have been moved to a luxury resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. A meeting of all MLAs was held on Thursday evening where chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state incharge Avinash Pande, co incharge Vivek Bansal and RS candidate K C Venugopal were present. Gehlot has gone on record to say that their MLAs were being made offers but they are committed to the party.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said, "As the president of the party I wish to assure that all our MLAs and those supporting us are committed to staying with us. We have more than enough numbers and will ensure the win of both our candidates.”

Responding to the allegations leader of opposition in state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Such allegations are baseless when Congress itself is in power in the state. There are differences within the party. They should look into that.” State BJP chief Satish Poonia challenged the Congress to put forth proof of allegations of horse-trading by BJP.