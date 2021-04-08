'All of you will be thrown out': TMC candidate Gautam Deb heard threatening voters; issues clarification later

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress again received a setback after a video went viral where TMC minister and candidate Gautam Deb was heard threatening voters by saying that they will face dire consequences if they vote for BJP.
While campaigning in Siliguri’s Dabgram-Fulbari area the TMC candidate was heard intimidating a priest that if he votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then TMC’s Gautam Deb will throw him out of the area.
“We will only come back and if you or anyone vote for the BJP then after coming back to power all of you will be thrown out. I am Gautam Deb, I do what I claim,” said TMC’s candidate.
Soon after the video went viral the Election Commission sought a detailed report on the incident.
Clarifying his comment, Gautam later on said that the priest stays in an ashram made of government’s land so he said that he will be evicted and also alleged that his comments have been wrongly interpreted.
BJP candidate Sikha Chattopadhyay of the area said that fearing defeat Gautam has been intimidating voters across the place.
Slamming the TMC minister’s comment, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that such comments from the Trinamool Congress are extremely common.
“Violence, vote capturing is synonymous to the TMC. Such intimidation and harassment are usual from the TMC,” claimed Shamik.
Meanwhile, Election Commission had also sought a detailed report on the attack of TMC’s Arambagh leader Sujata Mandal Khan.
It can be recalled that Sujata was allegedly attacked by the BJP goons during the third phase of election on April 6.
