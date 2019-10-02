All Kashmir cases not before: CJ Ranjan Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Not with standing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi referring all Kashmir related issues on Monday to the second Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana hearing the petition against abrogation of Article 370, only a 3-judge Bench is handling these cases.

The Bench hearing these cases comprises Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, who also happen to be the part of the Constitution Bench on Article 370 that adjourned the hearing to October 14.

In separate orders on the petitions of Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Asifa Mubeen, the 3-judge Bench listed them for further hearing on October 16, giving two weeks to the government to file counter affidavit. On the petition of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, the Bench ordered: "List in the usual course."

In case of Anuradha Bhasin, the Court took on record an affidavit by the J&K government and granted permission for additional documents in support of intervention or impleadment.