‘All Indians are my brothers and sisters, except one’: Twitter cracks up over NCP-Sena-Cong’s ‘pledge’ at Hyatt

The show of support at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday was unlike anything seen before. The luxury hotel, that has in the past hosted major fashion shows today played host to a different kind of parade.
Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs along with their allies, all 162 of them in total, came together in a show of strength and also took a pledge to "be honest to their party"
The pledge was somewhat longer, stating, "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."
Now, having witnessed this event, Twitter is fascinated.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
The event came a day before the Supreme Court passes an order on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present during the show of strength aimed at making a public statement that the three parties hold the real mandate to govern the state.
Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With agency inputs)
