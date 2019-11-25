‘All Indians are my brothers and sisters, except one’: Twitter cracks up over NCP-Sena-Cong’s ‘pledge’ at Hyatt

The show of support at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday was unlike anything seen before. The luxury hotel, that has in the past hosted major fashion shows today played host to a different kind of parade.

Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs along with their allies, all 162 of them in total, came together in a show of strength and also took a pledge to "be honest to their party"

The pledge was somewhat longer, stating, "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."

Now, having witnessed this event, Twitter is fascinated.

Take a look at some of the reactions: