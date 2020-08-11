All India Radio's Twitter praise for woman electrician in Maharashtra's Beed backfires

All India Radio’s recent Twitter post on a woman working in Maharashta’s electricity board has drawn ire on the micro blogging platform.
AIR tweeted, “Ever heard of a woman climbing electric poles, fixing snapped wire? Usha Jagdale working in #Maharashtra's Beed is exception in male dominated profession. By addressing grievances of consumers effectively she ensured uninterrupted power supply during #lockdown”
As empowering the post was initially meant to be, it was criticised for putting a person in harm’s way to get the job done.
One user wrote, “I have seen linemen use ladders to reach the pole. She is minus any safety gears plus a lose salwar is dangerous as it can get entangled. Women should be on power with men and that does not mean that they should not take care of safety issues.”
“The standards of safety management have been violated here. Climbing an electric pole without wearing a safety helmet, gloves & wearing a safety belt can be fatal to any technician's life. Do not spread it in such a way that anyone keeps doing such mistakes,” added another.
Another user commented, “Though her courage is exceptional but she must be advised to wear Personnel Protective Equipment like safety belt, helmet, proper shoes & gloves meant for working in power installations. She should use ladder for reaching the working area.”
Here are some more reactions.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)