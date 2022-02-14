All educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls to reopen from Feb 17: Himachal Pradesh cabinet

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and decided the reopening of all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls from February 17.

Earlier last week, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to lift the night curfew amid a decline in Covid cases in the state.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday decided the reopening process to begin from Feb 17.

Meanwhile, all social/religious/cultural/political gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are permitted to take place with 50% of the venue’s capacity. This rule is also applicable for marriage and funeral events.

The state has so far registered 2,80,106 positive cases, of which 3,986 persons are under treatment, 2,72,037 have recovered and 4,062 have died.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:41 PM IST