All Bodo Students' Union announces historic move

Guwahati: In a significant development, the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has announced the indefinite suspension of its one of the core and historic demands -- separate Bodoland-- carving out of Assam for the Bodos living in state.

This decision of the students' body assumes significance as the ABSU was spearheading the mass movement for separate Bodoland for the Bodos living in Assam for the last more than five decades. Hundreds of people have died in the movement till date making huge loss of property, both personal and government. However, the recent decision to sign the historic Bodo peace accord in New Delhi paved the way for the ABSU to suspend the demand.

Addressing media in Kokrajhar on Saturday, the new president of ABSU, Dipen Boro, announced the historic decision and said the students body will focus on proper implementation of the recently-signed Bodo peace accord in New Delhi. “The ABSU in its special convention held on February 12 and 13 at Tamulpur in Baska district has decided to withdraw the demand for separate Bodoland for an indefinite period,” Dipen Boro said.

Stressing on the need of proper implementation of the recently signed historic Bodo accord, the ABSU president has said that they have taken the decision due to the signing of the recent Bodo peace accord.

Meanwhile, Replying to questions raised on the floor of the state assembly on Saturday, Yangthungo Patton, Nagaland deputy CM, also Home Minister, said in the state home dept there were total 1,698 vacancies; of these, a number of vacancies that has been advertised for the open recruitment rally and under district and battalion wise stood at 272 and 270 respectively. Y Patton was replying to queries on vacancies and appointments made in the police dept.