All Assam Students Union hails SC ruling on CAA

Guwahati: The front-ranking students’ body, All Assam Students Union (AASU), has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that Assam’s problem with the CAA is quite different from the rest of the country.
Talking to media persons, AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhatacharyya said that they have always faith on the apex court of the country.
“The SC bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde heard a batch of 144 pleas challenging the validity of the CAA and clubbed together all pleas concerning the states of Assam and Tripura together as both these states have separate agreements with the Centre regarding the preservation of native people,” Dr Bhattacharyya said.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing the Centre. A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of CAA, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The SC has also asked the Centre to file a counter affidavit in this regard within four weeks.
Welcoming the SC ruling, AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the students have enough faith in the court.
The anti-CAA protests across the state continues across the state on Wednesday as well as students of most colleges across upper Assam showed black flags in front of their institutions and burned copies of CAA on Wednesday, amid boycott of classes.
