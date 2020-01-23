All Assam Students Union hails SC ruling on CAA

Guwahati: The front-ranking students’ body, All Assam Students Union (AASU), has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that Assam’s problem with the CAA is quite different from the rest of the country.

Talking to media persons, AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhatacharyya said that they have always faith on the apex court of the country.

“The SC bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde heard a batch of 144 pleas challenging the validity of the CAA and clubbed together all pleas concerning the states of Assam and Tripura together as both these states have separate agreements with the Centre regarding the preservation of native people,” Dr Bhattacharyya said.