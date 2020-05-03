All 11 Delhi districts to be remain in red zone, says city health minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: All 11 districts in the national capital will remain in red zone till May 17, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. Till Friday, the national capital had recorded 3,738 cases of coronavirus and 61 fatalities. On Friday, 223 new cases were reported. According to Jain, 49 people are in ICU and five are on ventilator.

A “limited” lockdown, including suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force for 2 more weeks from May 4, but some activities would be allowed after classifica­tions of districts into red, orange and green zones based on Covid-19 risk profiling, the government had announced on Friday.

Jain said the 11 districts in Delhi will be in the red zone till May 17. “A red zone is an area where the­re are more than 10 (corona­virus) cases. The relief measures annou­n­ced by Centre will be made avai­lable to people,” he told reporters.

NO BUSES IN ORANGE ZONES

In the first clarification on the relaxations in the Lockdown 3.0 from Monday, the Home Min­i­s­try banned movement of the buses in the orange zones. Int­er­district and intradistrict ply­ing of buses remains prohibited in the orange zones, it said, clari­fy­ing inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allo­w­ed, only for permitted activi­ties, with maxi­mum 2 passen­gers, besides the driver, in 4-wheelers. Taxis and cab aggre­gators are allowed, with 1 dri­ver and 2 passengers.

