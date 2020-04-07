Alka Lamba questions Yogeshwar Dutt's parentage in an ugly Twitter spat, he responds with her playing 'woman card'

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was formerly an MLA with the Aam Aadmi Party, has landed in a new controversy with Olympic bronze medalist, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.
It all began when Lamba put out a tweet of the RSS, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that all the leaders of the BJP are spawns of the Sangh.
To which Dutt replied that Lamba’s upbringing is revealed by her mentality. “The person on whose photograph you have written this, the love that people of this country have for him you must have seen it. The country is standing by him, apart from some mentally ill people like yourself,” Dutt tweeted.
Not taking kindly to the tweet, Lamba then questioned Dutt’s parentage, to which the wrestler said it was too much to expect from someone who could not maintain her own dignity on social media.
While Lamba is not new to controversy, Dutt is known for speaking out his mind. During the Delhi elections, a video had gone viral on social media in which Lamba can be seen arguing with the AAP worker and later trying to slap him. Meanwhile, Dutt had lashed out at veteran actor Nasseruddin Shah and questioned his patriotism, after the actor's statements over the death of a cop.
