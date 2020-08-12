Aligarh police thrash BJP MLA

Lucknow

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly thrashed by cops inside a police station in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Politicians said it is the first such incident in the state where an MLA was beaten up by cops.

Rajkumar Sahyogi, the MLA, had reportedly approached the local police station, seeking their intervention in a case against one of his party colleagues. The altercation between him and cops escalated in physical violence. Sahyogi, who called the media in the police station to explain about his plight, claimed, “Three senior inspectors beat me up for no reason. I had gone there in connection with a case against my colleague.”

The police said it was in fact Sahyogi who picked up a fight with senior officers prompting them to give him equal measure. It was unclear who started it first. Huge crowd gathered and tension reached a point that shops and establishments in the area downed their shutters. Finally, MP Satish Gautam (BJP) reached the police station to resolve the matter. His video asking the SP to quash the case against the BJP member went viral.

What was the case?

BJP member Rohit Varshney was going to the gym along with his brother on August 2. On the way, they clashed with another group of men in which Rohit got a head injury and his brother broke his wrist bone in the fight. Both the sides filed police cases against each other.

The MLA alleged the police filed a case against Varshney brothers after receiving a bribe from another group. Condemning the incident, Congress leader Anshu Awasthi said, “The incident explains how law and order has gone out of hand in UP. Citizens, opposition parties and even police officers have been complaining of neck-deep corruption in police dept. Now, BJP MLA himself is saying it. Police are committing all kinds of crimes, fake encounters and corruption, thanks to political patronage. The govt is busy in image management.”