Alert on third wave of COVID-19: Rajasthan to hold Panchayat Raj elections in 12 districts

Jaipur: Even though there are warnings of a third COVID-19 wave in the country, Rajasthan has decided to hold panchayat raj elections for six districts this month. The elections will be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Dousa, Sirohi and Sawai Madhopur. The voting will take place on the August 26 and 29 and on September 1.

The panchayat raj elections in 12 districts were due in January 2020 but were postponed till April 2020, then elections could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic and some legal hurdles. Now that the legal problems have been sorted out, the commission has declared the dates of the elections in 6 out of 12 districts.

It is to note that Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bharatpur are the major districts of the state and were worst affected during the first two waves of the Covid-19.

Commenting on the announcement the official spokesperson of the election commission said that they are complying with the orders of the Supreme court. The apex court had ordered the the commission, in its directions of July 19, to hold the elections of all 12 districts till October 31. The commission has directed all officials to strictly follow the Covid guidelines during the process of election and make all necessary arrangements.